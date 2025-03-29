Chelsea began negotiations with Nico Williams

Chelsea have begun negotiations regarding the transfer of Nico Williams.

English club wants to add the 22-year-old winger to their squad in the summer, Idman.biz reports.

The Spaniard's contract with Athletic includes a clause that allows him to be released for 58 million euros. The London club intends to take advantage of this condition.

If Chelsea do not qualify for the Champions League, the transfer may be in jeopardy. The point is that Nico claims to play in the most prestigious club tournament on the continent.

Williams has scored 9 goals and provided 7 assists in 37 matches this season. His contract will expire in the summer of 2027.

Idman.biz