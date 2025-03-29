29 March 2025
Chelsea All-Time Best XI in 120 years

Football
News
29 March 2025 14:01
39
On the occasion of its 120th anniversary, Chelsea has announced a All-Time Best XI formed from the best players in its history.

The official website of the London club has published a list of 11 legends chosen as a result of a vote among fans, Idman.biz reports.

The Chelsea club celebrated its 120th anniversary on March 10, 2025. Currently, the London club, under the leadership of Enzo Maresca, is in 5th place in the Premier League standings, having collected 49 points after 29 games.

Goalkeeper Petr Cech;
Defenders Ashley Cole, Thiago Silva, John Terry, Cesar Azpilicueta;
Midfielders N'Golo Kante, Frank Lampard, Claude Makelele;
Forwards Eden Hazard, Didier Drogba, Gianfranco Zola.

