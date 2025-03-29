29 March 2025
Turan Tovuz's 100th match in the Premier League, 50th at home

29 March 2025 11:25
The XXVIII round of the Misli Premier League was significant for Turan Tovuz. The Western representative played its 100th match in the tournament.

Tovuz club, which is playing its 3rd season in the Premier League, lost to Qarabag 1:4 in its anniversary match, Idman.biz reports. The team has won 34 matches in 100 matches, drawn 28 and lost 38 times. The Tovuz team, who scored 124 times in these matches, conceded 135 goals.

The match in Tovuz was also the home team's 50th home match. The team, which has 18 wins and 12 draws, suffered its 20th defeat. Turan Tovuz, which scored 67 goals, conceded 70 goals.

Tovuz representative, who made his debut in the 2022/23 Premier League season, played his first match against Gabala on August 8, 2022 – 0:2.

