28 March 2025
EN

Corinthians clinch 31st Championship – Depay wins first ritle in Brazil

28 March 2025 16:16
Corinthians have claimed their 31st São Paulo State Championship title in club history.

The team secured the trophy despite a goalless draw (0-0) in the second leg of the final against Palmeiras, Idman.biz reports.

Corinthians’ narrow 1-0 victory in the first leg was enough to seal the championship.

The decisive match at Neo Química Arena was played in front of nearly 50,000 spectators and was filled with tense moments. Palmeiras had a golden opportunity to turn the tide in the 73rd minute, but Rafael Veiga missed a penalty.

Moments later, Corinthians defender Félix Torres was shown a red card, forcing the referee to add 16 minutes of stoppage time.

With this victory, Corinthians head coach Ramón Díaz has now won 17 trophies in his career, surpassing legendary Argentine manager Helenio Herrera (16 titles) and distancing himself from Carlos Bianchi and Marcelo Gallardo (15 titles each) to become the most decorated Argentine coach in history.

Among Corinthians’ star players, Dutch forward Memphis Depay celebrated his first-ever title in Brazilian football.

Meanwhile, Palmeiras missed the chance to win a fourth consecutive state championship, remaining at 26 titles. São Paulo and Santos have each won the tournament 22 times.

Idman.biz

