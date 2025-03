Cristiano Ronaldo's team, Al-Nassr, is planning to add another player to the roster.

The Saudi Arabian club is interested in signing Mohammed Kudus, Idman.biz reports.

The midfielder currently plays for West Ham United in the English Premier League. Al-Nassr is willing to spend £84 million to secure the services of the Ghanaian player.

Kudus is open to making the move to Al-Nassr.

Idman.biz