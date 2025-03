The return date of Qarabag defender Abbas Huseynov to team training has been confirmed.

Idman.biz, citing Sportal.az, reports that the injured player, who has been sidelined for a long time, has now completed his rehabilitation.

Huseynov is expected to start individual training this week. By the end of the month, he will rejoin full team training and should be available to help Qarabag for the remainder of the season.

Idman.biz