Azerbaijan - France match won’t be Hheld in Baku – CLAIM

Azerbaijan’s national team is set to face France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, but the match might take place in Ganja instead of Baku.

Idman.biz, citing Idmanxeber.az, reports that AFFA is planning to host the match on November 16 at a newly constructed stadium in Ganja, which is expected to be completed within a few months.

The ongoing construction is scheduled to finish by August, and the stadium will have a seating capacity of 16,000. If confirmed, this would be the first-ever international match of this scale held in Ganja.

Azerbaijan will begin its qualifying campaign with an away match against Iceland, while their final fixture will be the home clash against France.

