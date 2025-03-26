Argentina breaks two records against Brazil - VIDEO

The Argentina national team has set two new records.

Lionel Scaloni's squad achieved this during Matchday 14 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers, Idman.biz reports.

Argentina thrashed Brazil 4-1 at home, making history by becoming the first team to score four goals against the Pentacampeões in a South American qualifier. Prior to this match, Brazil had never conceded four goals to any opponent.

Additionally, Argentina became the first team in this qualification cycle to defeat Brazil twice. Brazil had never lost to the same opponent twice in the World Cup qualification for the South American zone.

After 14 rounds, Argentina has secured their place in the 2026 World Cup.

Idman.biz