Brazil suffers heavy defeat in World Cup qualifiers - VIDEO

Matchday 14 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers saw intense action, with Argentina officially securing their spot in the tournament.

Argentina clinched qualification after Bolivia and Uruguay played out a goalless draw, Idman.biz reports.

Later that day, the defending world champions delivered a stunning performance, thrashing Brazil 4-1 in the round’s headline match.

Three of the five fixtures ended in draws, while Venezuela secured a narrow victory over Peru.

2026 World Cup South American Qualifiers – Matchday 14

March 25 Results:

Bolivia 0-0 Uruguay

Argentina 4-1 Brazil

Goals: Julián Álvarez (4’), Enzo Fernández (12’), Alexis Mac Allister (37’), Giuliano Simeone (71’) – Matheus Cunha (26’)

Chile 0-0 Ecuador

Colombia 2-2 Paraguay

Goals: Luis Díaz (1’), Jhon Durán (13’) – Junior Alonso (45+4’), Julio Enciso (62’)

Venezuela 1-0 Peru

Goal: Salomón Rondón (41’)

