Cristiano Ronaldo and his followers - Messi left out of Top 3

The footballers with the most appearances for their national teams have been revealed.
The IFFHS (International Federation of Football History & Statistics) has compiled a list of players who have played at least 170 international matches, Idman.biz reports.
A total of 17 players have reached this milestone. Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, with 219 caps, holds the world record. The top three also include two Asian players.
Meanwhile, Lionel Messi ranks 4th, trailing Ronaldo by 28 matches.
|
Player
|
National team
|
Games
|
1
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Portugal
|
219
|
2
|
Soh Chin Ann
|
Malaysia
|
217
|
3
|
Bader Al-Mutawa
|
Kuwait
|
196
|
4
|
Lionel Messi
|
Argentina
|
191
|
5
|
Luka Modrić
|
Croatia
|
186
|
6
|
Ahmed Hassan
|
Egypt
|
184
|
7
|
Ahmed Kano
|
Oman
|
183
|
8
|
Hassan Al-Haydos
|
Qatar
|
183
|
9
|
Andrés Guardado
|
Mexico
|
182
|
10
|
Maynor Figueroa
|
Honduras
|
181
|
11
|
Sergio Ramos
|
Spain
|
180
|
12
|
Claudio Suárez
|
Mexico
|
178
|
13
|
Hossam Hassan
|
Egypt
|
177
|
14
|
Gianluigi Buffon
|
Italy
|
175
|
15
|
Mohamed Al-Deayea
|
Saudi Arabia
|
173
|
16
|
Shukor Salleh
|
Malaysia
|
172
|
17
|
Amer Shafi
|
Jordan
|
171
