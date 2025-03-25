25 March 2025
EN

Cristiano Ronaldo and his followers - Messi left out of Top 3

Football
News
25 March 2025 13:31
46
Cristiano Ronaldo and his followers - Messi left out of Top 3

The footballers with the most appearances for their national teams have been revealed.

The IFFHS (International Federation of Football History & Statistics) has compiled a list of players who have played at least 170 international matches, Idman.biz reports.

A total of 17 players have reached this milestone. Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, with 219 caps, holds the world record. The top three also include two Asian players.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi ranks 4th, trailing Ronaldo by 28 matches.

Player

National team

Games

1

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal

219

2

Soh Chin Ann

Malaysia

217

3

Bader Al-Mutawa

Kuwait

196

4

Lionel Messi

Argentina

191

5

Luka Modrić

Croatia

186

6

Ahmed Hassan

Egypt

184

7

Ahmed Kano

Oman

183

8

Hassan Al-Haydos

Qatar

183

9

Andrés Guardado

Mexico

182

10

Maynor Figueroa

Honduras

181

11

Sergio Ramos

Spain

180

12

Claudio Suárez

Mexico

178

13

Hossam Hassan

Egypt

177

14

Gianluigi Buffon

Italy

175

15

Mohamed Al-Deayea

Saudi Arabia

173

16

Shukor Salleh

Malaysia

172

17

Amer Shafi

Jordan

171

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Loss to Haiti costs ranking points
17:31
Football

Loss to Haiti costs ranking points

The current position of the Azerbaijan national team has been determined
Azerbaijan 's 307th match or Fernando Santos' 8th test - Historical Overview
17:17
Football

Azerbaijan 's 307th match or Fernando Santos' 8th test - Historical Overview

The team will face Belarus in a friendly match
Blatter and Platini acquitted
17:07
Football

Blatter and Platini acquitted

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and ex-UEFA chief Michel Platini have been acquitted by a Swiss court
Sabah player leaves national team camp - REASON
16:51
Football

Sabah player leaves national team camp - REASON

Sabah goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov has left the Kazakhstan national team camp
Bakhtiyar Musayev: “Before it’s too late, we must part ways with Santos” - INTERVIEW
16:27
Football

Bakhtiyar Musayev: “Before it’s too late, we must part ways with Santos” - INTERVIEW

Former Azerbaijani national team player Bakhtiyar Musayev gave an interview
Real’s millions: Spanish giant head for record
16:15
Football

Real’s millions: Spanish giant head for record

Real Madrid’s financial report for the first half of the season has been revealed

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record
24 March 12:00
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record

The 40-year-old forward became the first player to score in 22 consecutive calendar years

UEFA Nations League semi-finalists to be determined
23 March 14:15
Football

UEFA Nations League semi-finalists to be determined

The second legs of the UEFA Nations League 1/4 finals will be held today
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Norway’s dominant win, Kazakhstan falls in Wales - VIDEO
23 March 09:13
Football

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Norway’s dominant win, Kazakhstan falls in Wales - VIDEO

The UEFA qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are in full swing

Confirmed group composition for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in Europe
24 March 11:41
Football

Confirmed group composition for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in Europe

The 8 teams that advanced to the semifinals have now been placed into specific groups