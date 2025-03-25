Cristiano Ronaldo and his followers - Messi left out of Top 3

The footballers with the most appearances for their national teams have been revealed.

The IFFHS (International Federation of Football History & Statistics) has compiled a list of players who have played at least 170 international matches, Idman.biz reports.

A total of 17 players have reached this milestone. Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, with 219 caps, holds the world record. The top three also include two Asian players.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi ranks 4th, trailing Ronaldo by 28 matches.

Player National team Games 1 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 219 2 Soh Chin Ann Malaysia 217 3 Bader Al-Mutawa Kuwait 196 4 Lionel Messi Argentina 191 5 Luka Modrić Croatia 186 6 Ahmed Hassan Egypt 184 7 Ahmed Kano Oman 183 8 Hassan Al-Haydos Qatar 183 9 Andrés Guardado Mexico 182 10 Maynor Figueroa Honduras 181 11 Sergio Ramos Spain 180 12 Claudio Suárez Mexico 178 13 Hossam Hassan Egypt 177 14 Gianluigi Buffon Italy 175 15 Mohamed Al-Deayea Saudi Arabia 173 16 Shukor Salleh Malaysia 172 17 Amer Shafi Jordan 171

Idman.biz