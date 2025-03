The European qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continue today with six more matches.

Games will be played across three groups (I, J, and L), with two matches in each group, Idman.biz reports.

World Cup 2026 – European Qualifiers

Matchday 2 – March 25

Group I

21:00. Moldova vs. Estonia

23:45. Israel vs. Norway

Group J

23:45. North Macedonia vs. Wales

23:45. Liechtenstein vs. Kazakhstan

Group L

23:45. Montenegro vs. Faroe Islands

23:45. Gibraltar vs. Czech Republic

Idman.biz