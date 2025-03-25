25 March 2025
Paul Pogba set to join Inter Miami

Football
News
25 March 2025 09:59
French midfielder Paul Pogba, currently a free agent, is preparing for a return to football.

According to Fichajes, the 32-year-old has decided to join Inter Miami, Idman.biz reports. Reports suggest that negotiations between the two parties are nearing completion. One of the key factors influencing Pogba’s decision was the presence of Lionel Messi at the club.

Pogba's last club was Juventus, but his contract was terminated in October last year. Before that, he also had two spells at Manchester United.

Idman.biz

