Fernando Santos denies : "I did not make such a statement"

The head coach of the Azerbaijan national football team has denied comments attributed to him following the friendly match against Haiti.

The Portuguese coach clarified in a press conference ahead of tomorrow’s friendly match against Belarus that his statements made two days ago were misunderstood, Idman.biz reports.

After the 0-3 loss, Santos had mentioned that the team seemed to have entered the field to lose. He has now offered a different explanation: “I did not make such a statement. What I actually said was that we entered the field and immediately started losing. I then added that the team created goal-scoring opportunities in the first half but failed to capitalize on them.”

Santos further emphasized the team’s tendency to give up quickly: “In the second half, we tried to make changes, but we conceded a second goal. After that, the team gave up. Our players have this mindset that when they concede a goal, they lose motivation. Players must always stay motivated to win.”

The Azerbaijan vs. Belarus match will take place tomorrow.

