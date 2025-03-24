24 March 2025
Confirmed group composition for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in Europe

Football
News
24 March 2025 11:41
The group compositions for the 2026 FIFA World Cup European qualifiers have been finalized following the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals.

The 8 teams that advanced to the semifinals have now been placed into specific groups. Germany (Group A), Spain (Group E), Portugal (Group F), and France (Group D)—the group that includes Azerbaijan—are among those teams, Idman.biz reports.

Teams that lost in the quarterfinals are placed in the following groups: Denmark (Group C), Netherlands (Group G), Italy (Group I), and Croatia (Group L).

Group Composition
Group A
Germany
Slovakia
Northern Ireland
Luxembourg

Group B
Switzerland
Sweden
Slovenia
Kosovo

Group C
Denmark
Greece
Scotland
Belarus

Group D
France
Ukraine
Iceland
Azerbaijan

Group E
Spain
Turkiye
Georgia
Bulgaria

Group F
Portugal
Hungary
Ireland
Armenia

Group G
Netherlands
Poland
Finland
Lithuania
Malta

Group H
Austria
Romania
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Cyprus
San Marino

Group I
Italy
Norway
Israel
Estonia
Moldova

Group J
Belgium
Wales
North Macedonia
Kazakhstan
Liechtenstein

Group K
England
Serbia
Albania
Latvia
Andorra

Group L
Croatia
Montenegro
Faroe Islands
Gibraltar

