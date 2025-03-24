Confirmed group composition for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in Europe

The group compositions for the 2026 FIFA World Cup European qualifiers have been finalized following the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals.

The 8 teams that advanced to the semifinals have now been placed into specific groups. Germany (Group A), Spain (Group E), Portugal (Group F), and France (Group D)—the group that includes Azerbaijan—are among those teams, Idman.biz reports.

Teams that lost in the quarterfinals are placed in the following groups: Denmark (Group C), Netherlands (Group G), Italy (Group I), and Croatia (Group L).

Group Composition

Group A

Germany

Slovakia

Northern Ireland

Luxembourg



Group B

Switzerland

Sweden

Slovenia

Kosovo



Group C

Denmark

Greece

Scotland

Belarus



Group D

France

Ukraine

Iceland

Azerbaijan



Group E

Spain

Turkiye

Georgia

Bulgaria



Group F

Portugal

Hungary

Ireland

Armenia



Group G

Netherlands

Poland

Finland

Lithuania

Malta



Group H

Austria

Romania

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Cyprus

San Marino



Group I

Italy

Norway

Israel

Estonia

Moldova



Group J

Belgium

Wales

North Macedonia

Kazakhstan

Liechtenstein



Group K

England

Serbia

Albania

Latvia

Andorra



Group L

Croatia

Montenegro

Faroe Islands

Gibraltar



