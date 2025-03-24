Confirmed group composition for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in Europe

The group compositions for the 2026 FIFA World Cup European qualifiers have been finalized following the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals.
The 8 teams that advanced to the semifinals have now been placed into specific groups. Germany (Group A), Spain (Group E), Portugal (Group F), and France (Group D)—the group that includes Azerbaijan—are among those teams, Idman.biz reports.
Teams that lost in the quarterfinals are placed in the following groups: Denmark (Group C), Netherlands (Group G), Italy (Group I), and Croatia (Group L).
Group Composition
Group A
Germany
Slovakia
Northern Ireland
Luxembourg
Group B
Switzerland
Sweden
Slovenia
Kosovo
Group C
Denmark
Greece
Scotland
Belarus
Group D
France
Ukraine
Iceland
Azerbaijan
Group E
Spain
Turkiye
Georgia
Bulgaria
Group F
Portugal
Hungary
Ireland
Armenia
Group G
Netherlands
Poland
Finland
Lithuania
Malta
Group H
Austria
Romania
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Cyprus
San Marino
Group I
Italy
Norway
Israel
Estonia
Moldova
Group J
Belgium
Wales
North Macedonia
Kazakhstan
Liechtenstein
Group K
England
Serbia
Albania
Latvia
Andorra
Group L
Croatia
Montenegro
Faroe Islands
Gibraltar
Idman.biz