Azerbaijan match schedule for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

The match schedule for Azerbaijan’s national team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers has been finalized, following the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals.
France has joined Group D, alongside Azerbaijan, Ukraine, and Iceland, after defeating Croatia in a two-leg battle (2:0 home and away, winning 5:4 on penalties in Paris), Idman.biz reports.
Here’s Azerbaijan’s fixture list (all times in Baku time):
September 5, 2025
22:45 Iceland vs. Azerbaijan
22:45. Ukraine vs. France
September 9, 2025
20:00. Azerbaijan vs. Ukraine
22:45. France vs. Iceland
October 10, 2025
22:45. France vs. Azerbaijan
22:45. Iceland vs. Ukraine
October 13, 2025
22:45. Iceland vs. France
22:45. Ukraine vs. Azerbaijan
November 13, 2025
21:00. Azerbaijan vs. Iceland
23:45. France vs. Ukraine
November 16, 2025
21:00. Azerbaijan vs. France
21:00. Ukraine vs. Iceland
