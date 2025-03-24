Azerbaijan match schedule for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

The match schedule for Azerbaijan’s national team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers has been finalized, following the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals.

France has joined Group D, alongside Azerbaijan, Ukraine, and Iceland, after defeating Croatia in a two-leg battle (2:0 home and away, winning 5:4 on penalties in Paris), Idman.biz reports.

Here’s Azerbaijan’s fixture list (all times in Baku time):

September 5, 2025

22:45 Iceland vs. Azerbaijan

22:45. Ukraine vs. France

September 9, 2025

20:00. Azerbaijan vs. Ukraine

22:45. France vs. Iceland

October 10, 2025

22:45. France vs. Azerbaijan

22:45. Iceland vs. Ukraine

October 13, 2025

22:45. Iceland vs. France

22:45. Ukraine vs. Azerbaijan

November 13, 2025

21:00. Azerbaijan vs. Iceland

23:45. France vs. Ukraine

November 16, 2025

21:00. Azerbaijan vs. France

21:00. Ukraine vs. Iceland

Idman.biz