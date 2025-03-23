Footballer who made his debut for our national team: "We lost whether we wanted to or not"

"There are all kinds of results in football".

It was stated by Azerbaijani national football player Sabuhi Abdullazadeh in a statement by sportnet.az after the friendly match in which they lost to the Haitian national team with a score of 0:3, Idman.biz reports.

24-year-old midfielder said that they came out on the field to win: "Unfortunately, we lost and could not please the fans. We will try to win in the next matches to represent the name of the country more worthily".

The member of the Sumgait club also commented on holding his debut match for the national team in his hometown: "It doesn't matter where you play for the national team, the main thing is to win. It's good to have my debut match in Sumgait as a memory".

He emphasized that his teammates were in high spirits at the training camp: "From the youngest to the oldest, from the experienced to those who are making their debut like me, everyone knows the burden of playing for the national team. No one goes out on the field to lose. We lost, whether we wanted to or not."

The national team debutant also spoke about the friendly match they will play against Belarus on March 25: "We must forget the game with Haiti. We will try to fulfill the instructions of head coach Fernando Santos on the field."

