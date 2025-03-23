23 March 2025
EN

Footballer who made his debut for our national team: "We lost whether we wanted to or not"

Football
News
23 March 2025 16:50
21
Footballer who made his debut for our national team: "We lost whether we wanted to or not"

"There are all kinds of results in football".

It was stated by Azerbaijani national football player Sabuhi Abdullazadeh in a statement by sportnet.az after the friendly match in which they lost to the Haitian national team with a score of 0:3, Idman.biz reports.

24-year-old midfielder said that they came out on the field to win: "Unfortunately, we lost and could not please the fans. We will try to win in the next matches to represent the name of the country more worthily".

The member of the Sumgait club also commented on holding his debut match for the national team in his hometown: "It doesn't matter where you play for the national team, the main thing is to win. It's good to have my debut match in Sumgait as a memory".

He emphasized that his teammates were in high spirits at the training camp: "From the youngest to the oldest, from the experienced to those who are making their debut like me, everyone knows the burden of playing for the national team. No one goes out on the field to lose. We lost, whether we wanted to or not."

The national team debutant also spoke about the friendly match they will play against Belarus on March 25: "We must forget the game with Haiti. We will try to fulfill the instructions of head coach Fernando Santos on the field."

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

National team head coach: "Both teams could have won the match against Wales"
18:00
Football

National team head coach: "Both teams could have won the match against Wales"

The head coach first evaluated the first match against the hosts Albania (1:4) within the framework of the 6th group of the B League
Afran Ismayilov: "We look very helpless and weak" - INTERVIEW
17:47
Football

Afran Ismayilov: "We look very helpless and weak" - INTERVIEW

Interview with former Azerbaijani national football player Afran Ismayilov
Azerbaijan national team - 4th time in last 13 matches
17:33
Football

Azerbaijan national team - 4th time in last 13 matches

Azerbaijan national team lost to Haitian players in a friendly match in Sumgayit with a score of 0:3, and was left in the minority in the 84th minute of the game
Welsh club footballer arrested
17:15
Football

Welsh club footballer arrested

A Welsh club footballer has been arrested for dealing cocaine
Azerbaijan national team lost to Belarus
16:33
Football

Azerbaijan national team lost to Belarus

The Azerbaijani national team, consisting of under-17 football players, who are in a training camp in the Belarusian capital Minsk, held their first friendly match
Arif Asadov: "Haiti was superior to us in all details"
16:12
Football

Arif Asadov: "Haiti was superior to us in all details"

The former coach of our national team shared his thoughts on the defeat of our team to Haiti

Most read

Brazil secures hard-fought win as Vinicius scores his first - VIDEO
21 March 10:00
Football

Brazil secures hard-fought win as Vinicius scores his first - VIDEO

The South American qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continue

2026 World Cup qualifiers kick pff with six matches
21 March 09:40
Football

2026 World Cup qualifiers kick pff with six matches

The UEFA qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup begin today with six opening-round matches

A test full of firsts: Azerbaijan national team faces Haiti
22 March 10:52
Football

A test full of firsts: Azerbaijan national team faces Haiti

The Azerbaijani national team will play its next match today
Ticket sales for Azerbaijan vs. Haiti match announced
21 March 16:22
Football

Ticket sales for Azerbaijan vs. Haiti match announced

A total of 1,400 tickets have been sold for the upcoming friendly match