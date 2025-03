The second legs of the UEFA Nations League 1/4 finals will be held today.

The semi-finalists will be determined in four games, Idman.biz reports.

İn the teams that gained some advantage in the first games, it is possible to note Germany, which won away and Croatia, which won at home by two goals.

UEFA Nations League, 1/4 finals

March 23

23:45 Spain - Netherlands (first game 2:2)

23:45 Portugal - Denmark (0:1)

23:45 France - Croatia (0:2)

23:45 Germany - Italy (2:1)

Idman.biz