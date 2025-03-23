Haitian national team midfielder: "This victory was the fruit of our hard work"

"We did a good job. This victory was the fruit of our hard work. We played reliably in attack".

Idman.biz reports, citing Sportal.az, that this was said by Haitian national team midfielder Leverton Pierre while commenting on the friendly match they played with the Azerbaijani national team in Sumgayit (3:0).

Leverton said that overall, the game was tense: "We need to note the good qualities of the opponent. But we used high pressure. It was not a good day for the Azerbaijani team. The opponent's left wing performed better".

