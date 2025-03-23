Mahir Emreli: "Fernando Santos told me I played well"

"We had clear scoring chances but couldn't capitalize on them. That’s football—it happens."

Idman.biz, citing Sportal.az, reports that Azerbaijan national team forward Mahir Emreli shared his thoughts after their 0-3 defeat to Haiti.

The 27-year-old striker admitted that conceding an early goal disrupted their game plan: "We had analyzed our opponent well. After falling behind, we pushed forward, especially since we were playing at home. However, we left gaps in defense and conceded at crucial moments. We must remember that this was a friendly match. Fernando Santos was testing certain strategies, and new players were given a chance. It was a valuable experience for the young players, and most of them gave their best effort. We’re also playing during Ramadan, and despite fasting, the players gave their all. Now, we need to analyze our mistakes and prepare properly for the Belarus match. We must step onto the field with a winning mentality."

On His Brief Conversation with Fernando Santos & Nürnberg Future

Emreli also shared details of his post-match conversation with head coach Fernando Santos: "He told me I played well and we briefly discussed where I feel most comfortable on the field."

Regarding his situation at Nürnberg, Emreli hinted at revealing more details in the summer: "I’ll probably speak about it one day, most likely in the summer. A lot of what has been said isn’t true. Everything at my club is fine—it’s not as people claim. The issue isn’t football-related; it’s something completely different. But that’s normal—football has also become a business. I’ll stay calm and wait until summer. Then, we’ll make a decision."

