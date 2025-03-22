AFFA imposes severe punishment on club officials who forged documents - regional club expelled from competitions

AFFA Disciplinary Committee meeting held.

The organization has made a decision regarding the Hindarkh teams playing in the U-13 and U-14 League, Idman.biz reports.

Since both teams had players with forged licenses, the Aghjabedi representative was given a technical defeat with a score of 0:3 in all matches in which those players appeared. Hindarkh was expelled from competitions.

Official of another Aghjabedi club Olimpiya Orkhan Mehman oglu Aliyev was suspended from football-related activities for 1 year for mass forgery of players’ documents. Hindarkh official Samig Ragif Guliyev was suspended from football-related activities for 6 months for mass forgery of players’ documents.

Idman.biz