Azerbaijan team against Wales

The Azerbaijani national under-17 football team will play its next match today.

Azerbaijan team will face Wales in the 2nd qualifying round of EURO-2024, Idman.biz reports.

The match will take place in the Albanian city of Elbasan. Azerbaijan team, which lost to Albania 1:4 in the first round, will face its last test in the tournament.

2nd qualifying round of EURO-2025

League B, Group 6

II round, March 22

15:00. Wales – Azerbaijan

Elbasan Arena

Albania and Wales will face each other in the last match of the group of three teams to be held on March 25.

