A test full of firsts: Azerbaijan national team faces Haiti

The Azerbaijani national team will play its next match today.

Fernando Santos's team will play a friendly match with Haiti, Idman.biz reports.

It will be the first test for Azerbaijan national team in 2025. The Portuguese specialist's first friendly match will take place in Sumgait.

Mehdi Huseynzade Stadium will also host the national team for the first time. Haiti will also play its first duel with Azerbaijan national team.

The match will start at 21:45.

Friendly match

March 22

21:45. Azerbaijan - Haiti

Referee: Kadir Saglam (Turkiye)

Sumgait City Stadium named after Mehdi Huseynzade

Idman.biz