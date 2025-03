Sabah midfielder Ayaz Guliyev has recovered from injury and resumed training with the team.

Idman.biz, citing Sportal.az, reports that the 28-year-old suffered an injury during Matchday 19 of the Misli Premier League against Neftchi. His rehabilitation is now complete, and he is back in full training.

Guliyev is expected to be available for Matchday 28, when Sabah faces Sumgayit.

Guliyev joined Sabah on August 28, 2023, and his contract runs until June 30, 2026.

Idman.biz