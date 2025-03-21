21 March 2025
Brazil secures hard-fought win as Vinicius scores his first - VIDEO

Football
News
21 March 2025 10:00
The South American qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continue, with Matchday 13 kicking off with three games.

Idman.biz reports that Paraguay edged past Chile 1-0, while Peru secured a 3-1 victory over Bolivia.

Brazil, however, faced a tough challenge against Colombia, narrowly winning 2-1. The hosts took an early lead with Raphinha’s penalty in the 6th minute but struggled to find the winner until stoppage time. Vinicius Junior finally broke through in the 90+9th minute, scoring his first goal in the qualifiers.

Two more matches are set for tonight: Ecuador hosts Venezuela, while Uruguay takes on Argentina, who will be without Lionel Messi.

2026 World Cup Qualifiers, South America, matchday 13
March 21
03:00. Paraguay 1-0 Chile
Goal: Alderete (60')
04:45. Brazil 2-1 Colombia
Goals: Raphinha (6' pen.), Vinicius Junior (90+9') – Díaz (41')


05:30. Peru 3-1 Bolivia
Goals: Polo (37'), Guerrero (45'), Flores (82'), Miguelito (58' pen.)
March 22
01:00. Ecuador vs. Venezuela
03:30. Uruguay vs. Argentina

