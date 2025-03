The UEFA qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup begin today with six opening-round matches.

According to Idman.biz, teams from Groups H, G, and K will start their campaigns in the first round of the competition.

2026 World Cup European Qualifiers

Matchday 1 – March 21

Group H

21:00. Cyprus vs. San Marino

23:45. Romania vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group G

23:45. Poland vs. Lithuania

23:45. Malta vs. Finland

Group K

23:45. England vs. Albania

23:45. Andorra vs. Latvia

Idman.biz