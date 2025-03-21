Croatia edges closer to facing Azerbaijan

The potential opponents of our national team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers clashed in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals.

According to Idman.biz, France traveled to Croatia for the first leg of the knockout stage. The match ended in a 2-0 victory for the “Checkered Ones,” with both goals scored in the first half by Ante Budimir and Ivan Perišić.

The second leg is set to take place on March 23.

Notably, the winner of this tie will compete in Group D alongside our national team, Ukraine, and Iceland for a spot in the World Cup finals.

