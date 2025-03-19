Azerbaijan U17 squad faces Albania in EURO 2025 qualifiers

The Azerbaijan U17 national football team is set to play its next match as it kicks off its campaign in the second qualifying round of EURO 2025.

The team is placed in Group 6 of League B and will face Albania in their opening match, Idman.biz reports.

The game will take place at Elbasan Arena in Elbasan, Albania, and is scheduled to begin at 18:00 Baku time.

All matches in Group 6 will be hosted in Albania. Besides Azerbaijan and the hosts, the third team in the group is Wales.