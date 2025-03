Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is determined to bring Lamine Yamal into their squad.

The French club is working to prevent the Spanish international from extending his contract with Barcelona, Idman.biz reports.

The 17-year-old winger is set to receive an offer with contract terms similar to those of Kylian Mbappé’s deal when he joined Real Madrid. PSG hopes to make Yamal a club record-holder in this regard.

Notably, Yamal’s current contract with Barcelona runs until the summer of 2026.

