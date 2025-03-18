Former Netherlands national team player converts to Islam - PHOTO

Former Netherlands national team player Quincy Promes has converted to Islam.

The 33-year-old footballer made the decision to change his religion after being arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in March of last year, Idman.biz reports.

In March 2024, Promes was convicted of drug trafficking in a European country and sentenced to six years in prison. He was arrested in the UAE at the request of the Dutch prosecutors, who were persistent in seeking his extradition. In May, he was released on bail, but was prohibited from leaving the country until a decision was made regarding the extradition request.

Promes played 50 matches and scored 7 goals for the Netherlands national team between 2014 and 2021. He previously played for clubs such as Moscow's Spartak, Sevilla, and Ajax. Since 2024, he has been playing for the UAE's first division club Dubai United.

