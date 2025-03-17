Bruno Fernandes becomes sixth player with 50 Premier League assists for Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes has reached 50 assists in the Premier League while playing for Manchester United.

The Portuguese midfielder is now the sixth player in the club's history to record 50 or more assists in the Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

Fernandes is just one assist behind Eric Cantona, who holds the fifth spot. The record is held by Ryan Giggs with 162 assists, followed by Wayne Rooney with 93, David Beckham with 80, and Paul Scholes with 55.

Notably, Bruno Fernandes contributed a goal and two assists in the recent 3-0 victory over Leicester.

Idman.biz