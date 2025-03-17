Abdellah Zoubir marks 300th game with Qarabag

Abdellah Zoubir has played his 300th game for Qarabag, marking a significant milestone in his career with the club.

The French midfielder reached this achievement during the 27th round of the Misli Premier League, coinciding with the match against Kapaz (0:0), Idman.biz reports.

Zoubir made his appearance in the 61st minute of the game. Over the course of 300 matches with the Aghdam-based club, the 33-year-old has scored 66 goals.

Zoubir has been part of Qarabag since the 2018/19 season, making his debut on July 11, 2018, in a Champions League match against Olimpija in Slovenia (1:0). In his seven years with the club, he has played in 179 league matches (46 goals), 23 cup matches (5 goals), and 98 European competitions (15 goals).

