16 matches, 3 wins: Sabail’s struggles under coach Javid Huseynov

Sabail FC, under the leadership of Javid Huseynov, played a total of 16 matches before his resignation. The team participated in 13 league matches and 3 cup games.

In the Premier League, Huseynov’s side managed just 2 wins and 1 draw. The capital club faced defeat in 7 matches, scoring 5 goals and conceding 13, Idman.biz reports.

Although the head coach was suspended for the cup matches, his assistant took charge of the team, while Huseynov continued to guide Sabail from the sidelines. In these 3 cup encounters, the team recorded 1 win and 2 losses, scoring 3 goals and conceding 4.

Overall, in the 16 matches played, Sabail secured 3 wins, 4 draws, and 9 losses. The team scored 8 goals but conceded 17.

Huseynov resigned after the 1:2 defeat against Neftchi in the 27th round of the Misli Premier League.

Idman.biz