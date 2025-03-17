Fenerbahce held to draw by third-place Samsunspor - VIDEO

Matchweek 28 of the Turkish Super Lig saw several intense encounters.
Bodrum and Hatayspor secured victories in today's fixtures, Idman.biz reports.
However, second-placed Fenerbahce was unable to overcome third-place Samsunspor, as the match ended in a goalless draw (0-0). Notably, the visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 75th minute but still managed to hold on.
Turkiye Super Lig, Matchweek 28
March 16
Results:
14:30 – Rizespor 0-2 Bodrum
17:00 – Goztepe 1-1 Eyupspor
17:00 – Hatayspor 3-2 Sivasspor
21:30 – Fenerbahce 0-0 Samsunspor
Idman.biz