Newcastle United secured their first domestic trophy in England in 70 years.
The team pulled off a stunning victory in the League Cup final, defeating Premier League leaders Liverpool 2-1, Idman.biz reports.
The last time Newcastle lifted a domestic cup was in 1955 when they won the FA Cup. On the international stage, the club's most notable achievement was winning the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969.
England, League Cup Final
March 16
20:30
Liverpool 1-2 Newcastle
Goals: Chiesa 90+4; Burn 45′, Isak 52′
Idman.biz