Newcastle United secured their first domestic trophy in England in 70 years.

The team pulled off a stunning victory in the League Cup final, defeating Premier League leaders Liverpool 2-1, Idman.biz reports.

The last time Newcastle lifted a domestic cup was in 1955 when they won the FA Cup. On the international stage, the club's most notable achievement was winning the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969.

England, League Cup Final

March 16

20:30

Liverpool 1-2 Newcastle

Goals: Chiesa 90+4; Burn 45′, Isak 52′

Idman.biz