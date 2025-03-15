15 March 2025
15 March 2025 11:03
Cristiano Ronaldo is upset - PHOTO

Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy with being substituted in the 61st minute of the match against Al-Kholood (3:1).

The forward of Al-Nasr who looked disappointed, raised his hands up and immediately went to the locker room when he left the field, Idman.biz reports.

40-year-old Portuguese opened the score in the 4th minute of the match. The footballer, who scored his 19th goal in the Saudi Arabian championship, strengthened his leadership in the scorer race.

Ronaldo has been substituted in 4 of the last seven matches in the league.

Idman.biz

