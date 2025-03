Brazilian star Neymar has been left out of the national team for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Head coach Dorival Júnior made the decision after consulting with the medical staff, Idman.biz reports.

Neymar, Danilo, and Ederson were all dropped from the squad due to fitness concerns.

They have been replaced by Endrick, Lucas Perri, and Alex Sandro.

Brazil’s upcoming fixtures

March 21 – Brazil vs. Colombia

March 26 – Brazil vs. Argentina

