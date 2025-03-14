14 March 2025
Tuchel unveils his first England squad

Football
News
14 March 2025 15:40
38
The head coach of the England national team, Thomas Tuchel, has announced the squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

26 players have been called up, including two debutants: 32-year-old defender Dan Burn from Newcastle, and 18-year-old left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly from Arsenal, who has previously only played for youth teams, Idman.biz reports.

Other notable inclusions are Jordan Henderson, Marcus Rashford, and Reece James, who return to the squad.

Tuchel’s first match in charge of England will be on March 21 against Albania at Wembley Stadium. Three days later, the team will face Latvia at the same venue.

England squad for March Qualifiers:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton), James Trafford (Burnley)

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (AC Milan, loan from Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Marcus Rashford (Aston Villa, loan from Manchester United), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur)

Idman.biz

