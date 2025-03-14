14 March 2025
AFFA grants one-year grace period to newly promoted clubs

14 March 2025 14:31
The Azerbaijan Football Association (AFFA) has introduced a new regulation concerning clubs promoted from the First Division to the Misli Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that the decision was made during today's AFFA Executive Committee meeting.

As part of plans to expand the Premier League for the 2025/26 season, promoted clubs will be granted a one-year grace period to address infrastructure, administrative, and operational deficiencies. This special provision applies exclusively to teams moving up this season.

Notably, three teams will earn promotion to the Premier League. Currently, Gabala, Karvan, and Imishli occupy the top three spots in the First Division.

Idman.biz

