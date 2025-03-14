New followers of Qarabag: UEFA rankings revealed

The UEFA club rankings have been announced.

The second-leg matches of the Round of 16 in European competitions have led to some changes in the rankings, Idman.biz reports.

However, Azerbaijan's champion, Qarabag, has maintained its position at 67th place with 32,000 points.

The teams following our representative have changed, with Djurgardens (31,500) moving up to 68th, and Rapid (30,250) rising to 69th place.

Neftchi shares 181st place with 8,000 points. Other Azerbaijani clubs, including Zira, Sabah, and Sumgayit, with 4,000 points, are tied at 318th. Gabala and Shamakhi, with 3,925 points, are ranked 337th.

Real Madrid leads the list with 143,500 points.

Idman.biz