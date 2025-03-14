14 March 2025
EN

New followers of Qarabag: UEFA rankings revealed

Football
News
14 March 2025 11:18
29
New followers of Qarabag: UEFA rankings revealed

The UEFA club rankings have been announced.

The second-leg matches of the Round of 16 in European competitions have led to some changes in the rankings, Idman.biz reports.

However, Azerbaijan's champion, Qarabag, has maintained its position at 67th place with 32,000 points.

The teams following our representative have changed, with Djurgardens (31,500) moving up to 68th, and Rapid (30,250) rising to 69th place.

Neftchi shares 181st place with 8,000 points. Other Azerbaijani clubs, including Zira, Sabah, and Sumgayit, with 4,000 points, are tied at 318th. Gabala and Shamakhi, with 3,925 points, are ranked 337th.

Real Madrid leads the list with 143,500 points.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Date announced for AFFA Reporting Conference
14:48
Football

Date announced for AFFA Reporting Conference

The Azerbaijan Football Association (AFFA) has set the date for its next Reporting Conference

AFFA grants one-year grace period to newly promoted clubs
14:31
Football

AFFA grants one-year grace period to newly promoted clubs

The Azerbaijan Football Association (AFFA) has introduced a new regulation

Aykhan Abbasov appointed Azerbaijan U21 national team head coach
14:00
Football

Aykhan Abbasov appointed Azerbaijan U21 national team head coach

AFFA Executive Committee has appointed Aykhan Abbasov, the current head coach of Shamakhi, to lead the squad

AFFA Executive Committee holds meeting – PHOTO
13:55
Football

AFFA Executive Committee holds meeting – PHOTO

AFFA Executive Committee convened its latest meeting at the SOCAR administrative building

Qarabag foreign players called up for World Cup qualifiers
13:51
Football

Qarabag foreign players called up for World Cup qualifiers

Four foreign players from Qarabag have been called up to their national teams

Injury update on Abbas Huseynov
13:22
Football

Injury update on Abbas Huseynov

Anar Hajiyev provided an update on the 29-year-old footballer Abbas Huseynov’s condition

Most read

Real and Borussia away, English clubs at home
12 March 10:16
Football

Real and Borussia away, English clubs at home

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 concludes today

Sabah ranks 11th in Europe
11 March 17:38
Football

Sabah ranks 11th in Europe

Sabah FC has climbed 61 places, making it the 11th most improved team
When will Fernando Santos announce the squad?
11 March 17:03
Football

When will Fernando Santos announce the squad?

Fernando Santos, will hold a press conference to announce the squad for the upcoming friendly matches
Europa League: Fenerbahce falls in penalty shootout - UPDATED - VIDEO
09:29
Football

Europa League: Fenerbahce falls in penalty shootout - UPDATED - VIDEO

Turkish side Fenerbahce faced Rangers in a dramatic Europa League Round of 16 clash