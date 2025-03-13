13 March 2025
Final appointments of the round

Football
News
13 March 2025 12:34
32
Final appointments of the round

The appointments for Round XXVII of the Misli Premier League have been announced.

The referees for the final games of the third round are also confirmed, Idman.biz reports.

The central match of the round has been assigned to Rashad Ahmadov, who will officiate the Sabah vs Zira match.

Misli Premier League
Round XXVII
March 14
19:00 – Araz-Nakhchivan vs Shamakhi
Referees: Rauf Jabarov, Eyyub Ibrahimov, Shirmamed Mamedov, Kamran Aliyev
VAR: Ingilab Mammadov
AVAR: Namik Huseynov
Referee Inspector: Ramil Diniyev
AFFA Representative: Kifayat Mustafayeva
Liv Bona Dea Arena

March 15
17:00 – Kapaz vs Qarabag
Referees: Farid Hajiyev, Vusal Mammadov, Rahman Imami, Ravan Hamzazada
VAR: Javid Jalilov
AVAR: Akif Amirali
Referee Inspector: Amrah Ibrahimov
AFFA Representative: İlham Aliyev
Tovuz City Stadium

19:30 – Sabah vs Zira
Referees: Raşad Ahmadov, Rahil Ramazanov, Teymur Teymurov, Ali Aliyev
VAR: Nicat Ismayılov
AVAR: Camil Quliyev
Referee Inspector: Omar Pashayev
AFFA Representative: Erkin Huseynov
Bank Respublika Arena

March 16
16:00 – Sabail vs Neftchi
Referees: Elchin Masiyev, Elshad Abdullayev, Parvin Talıbov, Elvin Bayramov
VAR: Rauf Allahverdiyev
AVAR: Kamran Bayramov
Referee Inspector: Babak Guliyev
AFFA Representative: Elchin Mehtiyev
ASCO Arena

Turan Tovuz vs Sumgayit
Referees: Aliyar Agayev, Zeynal Zeynalov, Muslum Aliyev, Kamranbay Rahimov
VAR: Kamal Umudlu
AVAR: Zohrab Abbasov
Referee Inspector: Feyzulla Feyzullayev
AFFA Representative: Elchin Mammadov
Tovuz City Stadium



