Brazil's top-tier football clubs are set to receive a staggering $1 billion in sponsorship deals from betting companies in 2025.

All 20 clubs in Brazil's Serie A have partnerships with bookmakers, Idman.biz reports.

Among them, 16 clubs have a betting company as their main sponsor, while the remaining four have smaller sponsorship agreements. These teams display betting company logos on the back and shoulders of their jerseys.

