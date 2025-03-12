Appointments for national team's matches against Haiti and Belarus

The appointments for the friendly matches of the Azerbaijan national football team against Haiti on March 22 and Belarus on March 25 have been confirmed.

The match against Haiti will be held at Mehdi Huseynzada Sumgayit City Stadium, and the match against Belarus will take place at Bank Respublika Arena, Idman.biz reports.

Here are the details:

March 22

21:45 Azerbaijan vs. Haiti

Referee: Kadir Saglam (Turkiye)

Assistant Referees: Deniz Caner Ozaral, Anıl Usta (both from Turkiye)

Fourth Referee: Farid Hajiyev (Azerbaijan)

Venue: Mehdi Huseynzada Sumgayit City Stadium

March 25

21:45 Azerbaijan vs. Belarus

Referee: Aleko Aptsiauri (Georgia)

Assistant Referees: Davit Akhvlediani, Davit Gabisonia (both from Georgia)

Fourth Referee: Tural Gurbanov (Azerbaijan)

Venue: Bank Respublika Arena

Idman.biz