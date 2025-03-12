12 March 2025
Brazilian record in Champions League

12 March 2025 10:30
Barcelona winger Raphinha has set a new record in the UEFA Champions League.

He has become the highest-scoring Brazilian in a single UCL season, Idman.biz reports.

The 28-year-old has netted 11 goals this season, surpassing all previous Brazilian goal tallies in the competition's history.

Raphinha broke the record previously shared by five Brazilian players:
Rivaldo and Jardel (1999/2000)
Kaká (2006/07)
Neymar (2014/15)
Roberto Firmino (2017/18)

Raphinha reached this milestone by scoring a brace in Barcelona’s 3-1 win over Benfica in the Round of 16 second leg.

