Barcelona winger Raphinha has set a new record in the UEFA Champions League.

He has become the highest-scoring Brazilian in a single UCL season, Idman.biz reports.

The 28-year-old has netted 11 goals this season, surpassing all previous Brazilian goal tallies in the competition's history.

Raphinha broke the record previously shared by five Brazilian players:

Rivaldo and Jardel (1999/2000)

Kaká (2006/07)

Neymar (2014/15)

Roberto Firmino (2017/18)

Raphinha reached this milestone by scoring a brace in Barcelona’s 3-1 win over Benfica in the Round of 16 second leg.

