12 March 2025
UCL: Bayern and Inter reach quarterfinals, PSG defeats Liverpool in penalty shootout - VIDEO

Football
News
12 March 2025 09:06
The Champions League Round of 16 tie between Liverpool and PSG could not be decided over two legs.

According to Idman.biz, the second leg in Liverpool required extra time after a 1-1 aggregate score.

Since neither team managed to score in the additional 30 minutes, the match was decided by a penalty shootout, where PSG emerged victorious.

With this win, Paris Saint-Germain advances to the quarterfinals, where they will face the winner of the Aston Villa – Club Brugge tie (3-1 aggregate).

Champions League
Round of 16 – Second Leg
March 11
00:00. Liverpool – PSG (0:1, AET 0:0, Pen. 1:4)
Goal: Dembélé, 12'
First Leg – 1:0

00:00. Inter vs. Feyenoord – 2:1
Goals: Thuram (8'), Çalhanoğlu (51' pen.) – Moder (42')
First leg – 2:0

00:00. Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich – 0:2
Goals: Harry Kane (52'), Alphonso Davies (71')
First leg – 0:3

21:45. Barcelona vs. Benfica – 3:1
Goals: Raphinha (11', 42'), Lamine Yamal (27') – Otamendi (13')
First leg – 1:0

