UCL: Bayern and Inter reach quarterfinals, PSG defeats Liverpool in penalty shootout - VIDEO

The Champions League Round of 16 tie between Liverpool and PSG could not be decided over two legs.
According to Idman.biz, the second leg in Liverpool required extra time after a 1-1 aggregate score.
Since neither team managed to score in the additional 30 minutes, the match was decided by a penalty shootout, where PSG emerged victorious.
With this win, Paris Saint-Germain advances to the quarterfinals, where they will face the winner of the Aston Villa – Club Brugge tie (3-1 aggregate).
Champions League
Round of 16 – Second Leg
March 11
00:00. Liverpool – PSG (0:1, AET 0:0, Pen. 1:4)
Goal: Dembélé, 12'
First Leg – 1:0
00:00. Inter vs. Feyenoord – 2:1
Goals: Thuram (8'), Çalhanoğlu (51' pen.) – Moder (42')
First leg – 2:0
00:00. Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich – 0:2
Goals: Harry Kane (52'), Alphonso Davies (71')
First leg – 0:3
21:45. Barcelona vs. Benfica – 3:1
Goals: Raphinha (11', 42'), Lamine Yamal (27') – Otamendi (13')
First leg – 1:0
