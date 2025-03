Shamakhi has made a decision regarding head coach Aykhan Abbasov.

Per the information obtained by Sportlife.az, the regional club has extended the contract of the 44-year-old specialist, Idman.biz reports.

Under the new agreement, the experienced coach will continue to lead the team for the upcoming season. A one-year contract has been signed with him.

Aykhan Abbasov has been the head coach of Shamakhi since the summer of last year.

