11 March 2025
Sumgayit ends goal drought, ties for second-longest scoreless streak

28
Sumgayit has finally broken its goalless streak in the Misli Premier League.

The team from the team ended its dry spell in Matchday 26 with a 3-0 victory over Kapaz, Idman.biz reports.

Before this match, Vagif Javadov’s squad had gone nine consecutive games without scoring, last finding the net on December 8, 2024, in a 2-0 home win against Neftchi. Their 876-minute drought ended when Roi Kehat struck in the 43rd minute, scoring Sumgayit’s first goal in 92 days. The 33-year-old Israeli midfielder then completed a brace, reaching 10 goals in 59 league appearances.

This streak ties the second-longest goalless run in Azerbaijan’s top-flight history, matching Dinamo (later Baku), which endured a similar nine-game drought in 2001/02 and 2003/04. The all-time record belongs to Khazar Lankaran, which failed to score for 15 consecutive matches in the 2015/16 season.

