Flamengo fans frustrated with Juninho’s performance

Flamengo’s recent signing, Olavio Juninho, has faced mixed reactions in Brazil following his transfer from Qarabag.

Idman.biz, citing Futbolinfo, reports that many fans are unimpressed with the 28-year-old striker’s performances. After suffering an injury shortly after joining, Juninho has only recently returned to the pitch, with supporters eager to see him start scoring.

However, Brazilian football expert Mauro Cezar has urged patience, expressing confidence in the forward’s potential:

"Everyone needs to stay calm - Juninho has just arrived from Azerbaijan. He needs time to adapt. Besides, he hasn’t played many games yet. He still has the chance to prove his quality."

Juninho joined Flamengo earlier this year for €5 million and has scored once in seven appearances so far.

