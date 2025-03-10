Sumgayit ends 1056-minute goal drought

Sumgayit has ended its goal drought.

The team from Sumgayit scored in the 20th minute of their Misli Premier League XXVI round match against Kapaz, Idman.biz reports.

Roi Kehat opened the scoring, breaking Sumgayit’s goal-less streak.

The last time Sumgayit scored was on December 8, 2024, in a 2-0 win against Neftchi in the XVI round. Jordan Rezabala was the last player to score for them in that match in the 43rd minute.

After 92 days, the team scored again, having played 9 league and 2 cup matches in the interim. In this period, they failed to score against teams like Qarabag (0:5), Kapaz (0:0), Sabail (0:2), Sabah (0:0), Araz-Nakhchivan (0:0), Shamakhi (0:1), Zira (0:3), Neftchi (0:1), and Qarabag again (0:2), as well as in Sabah cup matches (0:0, 0:4). In total, they had gone 876 minutes without a goal in the league and 1056 minutes overall.

The match is currently ongoing with Sumgayit leading 1-0.

Idman.biz