10 March 2025
EN

Sumgayit ends 1056-minute goal drought

Football
News
10 March 2025 18:20
26
Sumgayit ends 1056-minute goal drought

Sumgayit has ended its goal drought.

The team from Sumgayit scored in the 20th minute of their Misli Premier League XXVI round match against Kapaz, Idman.biz reports.

Roi Kehat opened the scoring, breaking Sumgayit’s goal-less streak.

The last time Sumgayit scored was on December 8, 2024, in a 2-0 win against Neftchi in the XVI round. Jordan Rezabala was the last player to score for them in that match in the 43rd minute.

After 92 days, the team scored again, having played 9 league and 2 cup matches in the interim. In this period, they failed to score against teams like Qarabag (0:5), Kapaz (0:0), Sabail (0:2), Sabah (0:0), Araz-Nakhchivan (0:0), Shamakhi (0:1), Zira (0:3), Neftchi (0:1), and Qarabag again (0:2), as well as in Sabah cup matches (0:0, 0:4). In total, they had gone 876 minutes without a goal in the league and 1056 minutes overall.

The match is currently ongoing with Sumgayit leading 1-0.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Turan Manafov awarded for January's Best Goal
18:14
Football

Turan Manafov awarded for January's Best Goal

A ceremony was held as part of the ‘Goal of the Month’ initiative

PFL represents Azerbaijan at European Leagues General Assembly – PHOTO
16:38
Football

PFL represents Azerbaijan at European Leagues General Assembly – PHOTO

The 50th General Assembly of the European Leagues took place in Frankfurt

Tickets for Azerbaijan vs. Haiti match now on sale
16:16
Football

Tickets for Azerbaijan vs. Haiti match now on sale

The match will take place on March 22 at Mehdi Huseynzada Stadium in Sumgayit
Setback for the bronze medal-winning team in Azerbaijan
15:24
Football

Setback for the bronze medal-winning team in Azerbaijan

The first games of the Round of 16 in the European club competitions held last week caused Azerbaijan to drop to 30th place

Club of the Month – Real Madrid
15:04
Football

Club of the Month – Real Madrid

Real was named the best for February, with the Spanish giant collecting 70 points

Former national team footballer receives suspension
13:25
Football

Former national team footballer receives suspension

This decision was made by the Disciplinary Committee of the Azerbaijan Football Federation (AFFA)

Most read

How much will Rafael Fiziev earn in Las Vegas?
8 March 13:24
MMA

How much will Rafael Fiziev earn in Las Vegas?

The fee that Azerbaijani athlete Rafael Fiziev will receive for his fight with Justin Gaedji has been revealed

Rafael Fiziev's desire for a rematch in Las Vegas
8 March 11:40
MMA

Rafael Fiziev's desire for a rematch in Las Vegas

Azerbaijani representative will fight as part of the UFC 313 tournament
Mozambique national football player in Zira
8 March 18:00
Football

Mozambique national football player in Zira

He scored 2 times in 15 matches he played for the national team
Azerbaijani national player’s club takes lead in South Korea
9 March 10:02
Football

Azerbaijani national player’s club takes lead in South Korea

Daejeon Hana climbed to the top of the South Korean league standings