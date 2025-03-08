8 March 2025
EN

Bahlul Mustafazade: "Araz-Nakhchivan plays very high-quality football”

Football
News
8 March 2025 11:25
39
Bahlul Mustafazade: "Araz-Nakhchivan plays very high-quality football”

"Araz-Nakhchivan is a good team that plays very high-quality football”.

Qarabag defender Bahlul Mustafazadeh said this in a statement to Futbolxeber.az, Idman.biz reports.

He emphasized that the match against Araz-Nakhchivan in the 26th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League today will be difficult: “A difficult match awaits us. We will also face the Nakhchivan representative in the semi-finals of the Cup. I think there will be interesting games”.

28-year-old player commented on their 2:0 away win over Sumgait in the last round: “It is always interesting to play against Sumgait on the road. We started the match well. True, we lost control of the match for a while. We also had well-thought-out attacks in the second half. We simply failed to appreciate the chances we had. However, in the end we won”.

Although Qarabag suffered a decline at the beginning of the year, Mustafazade noted that they have already overcome this situation: “We are investigating the reasons for the decline among ourselves, analyzing the matches. We are working on the missing aspects. We have slowly started to eliminate them all”.

Qarabag defender Kadi Borges also commented on the return of Kadi Borges to the team: “Kadi’s arrival is a huge advantage in terms of creativity. We see this on the field as well”.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Regular rivals
14:00
Football

Regular rivals

IFFHS table includes pairs that have crossed paths at least 3 times
When will the Manchester City defender return to the field?
12:20
Football

When will the Manchester City defender return to the field?

The situation of Manchester City player Nathan Ake has been clarified
Pululu takes the lead from Jankovic
10:50
Football

Pululu takes the lead from Jankovic

Although Qarabag midfielder Marko Jankovic retained his lead in the main stage of the current season's European Cups due to fouls, he lost first place in all stages
Qarabag to face Araz-Nakhchivan
10:34
Football

Qarabag to face Araz-Nakhchivan

Today, the XXVI round of the Misli Premier League will start
Trump to lead U.S. Task Force for 2026 World Cup preparations - PHOTO
09:35
Football

Trump to lead U.S. Task Force for 2026 World Cup preparations - PHOTO

The 2026 World Cup will feature 48 teams competing in 104 matches, with the majority of games (78) hosted in the United States, while Canada and Mexico will each stage 13 matches
Confident away victory for Mainz - VIDEO
09:12
Football

Confident away victory for Mainz - VIDEO

The 25th round of the German Bundesliga has kicked off

Most read

Elchin Masiyev assigned to European U21 Championship final
5 March 15:56
Football

Elchin Masiyev assigned to European U21 Championship final

The final stage of the European Championship will take place from June 11-28
Turkish Cup draw sets up Fenerbahce vs. Galatasaray clash
6 March 16:24
Football

Turkish Cup draw sets up Fenerbahce vs. Galatasaray clash

The quarter-final draw for the Turkish Cup has been completed

Champions’ League Round of 16 statistics
6 March 12:07
Football

Champions’ League Round of 16 statistics

The first leg of the Round of 16 in the Champions League (CL) has concluded
Europa League Round of 16 kicks off: Fenerbahce’s home challenge
6 March 10:18
Football

Europa League Round of 16 kicks off: Fenerbahce’s home challenge

Eight first-leg clashes will take place, including Fenerbahce’s crucial home encounter