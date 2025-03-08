Bahlul Mustafazade: "Araz-Nakhchivan plays very high-quality football”

"Araz-Nakhchivan is a good team that plays very high-quality football”.

Qarabag defender Bahlul Mustafazadeh said this in a statement to Futbolxeber.az, Idman.biz reports.

He emphasized that the match against Araz-Nakhchivan in the 26th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League today will be difficult: “A difficult match awaits us. We will also face the Nakhchivan representative in the semi-finals of the Cup. I think there will be interesting games”.

28-year-old player commented on their 2:0 away win over Sumgait in the last round: “It is always interesting to play against Sumgait on the road. We started the match well. True, we lost control of the match for a while. We also had well-thought-out attacks in the second half. We simply failed to appreciate the chances we had. However, in the end we won”.

Although Qarabag suffered a decline at the beginning of the year, Mustafazade noted that they have already overcome this situation: “We are investigating the reasons for the decline among ourselves, analyzing the matches. We are working on the missing aspects. We have slowly started to eliminate them all”.

Qarabag defender Kadi Borges also commented on the return of Kadi Borges to the team: “Kadi’s arrival is a huge advantage in terms of creativity. We see this on the field as well”.

Idman.biz