Trump to lead U.S. Task Force for 2026 World Cup preparations - PHOTO

U.S. President Donald Trump has been appointed to head a White House task force focused on preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The task force will coordinate federal efforts related to security, infrastructure, and tourism, ensuring a smooth and successful tournament, Idman.biz reports.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino acknowledged the significant logistical challenges involved, comparing the event’s scale to organizing multiple Super Bowls every day.

The 2026 World Cup will feature 48 teams competing in 104 matches, with the majority of games (78) hosted in the United States, while Canada and Mexico will each stage 13 matches. The final is set to take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19, 2026.

Idman.biz